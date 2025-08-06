Report reveals Browns’ unusual QB plan

The Cleveland Browns’ muddled quarterback situation may remain that way into the regular season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on his podcast that many around the league expect the Browns to keep all four of their quarterbacks into the regular season. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders would stick around on the roster due to their potential, while Joe Flacco would likely start.

“I actually now think the Browns are more likely than not to carry four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster,” Schefter said. “Kenny Pickett is still young. Kenny Pickett is a former first-round draft pick. Kenny Pickett is a quarterback. Teams that have a need at that position if they suffer an injury, you would think that one of the first teams they would call would be the Cleveland Browns. Quarterbacks in this league are currency.”

Schefter’s point is that Pickett might be kept on the roster as trade bait so the Browns can recoup a late-round draft pick during the season. That possibility could be more valuable for the Browns than keeping an extra lineman.

It is highly unusual for an NFL team to keep four quarterbacks on its regular season roster. Flacco is the likely starter while Gabriel seems to be the preferred rookie. That has led to speculation that Sanders might wind up being the odd man out.

Sanders is set to start the team’s first preseason game, but by most accounts, Flacco is moving toward locking down the starting job.