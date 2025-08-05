Could Shedeur Sanders be cut by Browns?

Shedeur Sanders is part of a crowded field of quarterbacks trying to make the Cleveland Browns’ roster. Could he end up as an odd man out? That’s a possibility.

The Browns have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders at quarterback, as well as Deshaun Watson. Pickett and Gabriel are dealing with hamstring injuries currently, while Sanders has a shoulder issue. The injuries led the Browns to sign veteran Tyler Huntley this week.

The Browns have also released their first depth chart for the preseason, and it had Sanders listed as the fourth quarterback. That has led to some conversation regarding Sanders’ future with the team. Bovada.com is taking wagers on whether Sanders will be cut by the Browns. They favor the 5th-round pick to remain with the team, but it’s viewed as a possibility that he won’t.

Betting on Sanders to be cut yields +300 odds, which is a 3-1 payout. He is listed at 1-5 odds (-500) to not be cut.

Sanders is actually likely to start in the Browns’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. That will give him an opportunity to show the team what he can do. Sanders has the chance to surpass Gabriel on the depth chart. Flacco or Pickett are more likely to be the team’s starter in Week 1 due to their experience. Flacco, 40, went 4-1 in five starts with Cleveland in 2023 and made six starts last season.

Browns fans will tell you quicker than anyone that having multiple “meh” quarterbacks does not equal one good one.