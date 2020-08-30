Report: Browns have interest in Logan Ryan

Logan Ryan has had a very quiet market this offseason, but that could be about to change.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have interest in Ryan. The defensive back’s $10 million asking price has been a problem, but the Browns would be interested at a lower price.

The Browns’ urgency may also be increased by Grant Delpit’s season-ending injury. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ryan recently changed agents to Joel Segal, who also represents Delpit.

The 29-year-old defensive back was excellent for the Titans last season. He made a career-high 113 total tackles along with four interceptions and 4.5 sacks.

Interestingly, Ryan has some unpleasant history with Browns fans. That probably won’t stop him from signing if the money’s right.