Browns get bad news on All Pro’s knee injury

Cleveland Browns kick return specialist and wide receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field during Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the injury he suffered is unfortunately as bad as expected.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Sunday that Grant will miss the entire 2023 season. An MRI determined that the 30-year-old suffered a ruptured patellar tendon.

Grant went down on the opening kickoff and immediately grabbed his right knee. He appeared to be in serious pain.

Grant is a two-time All-Pro selection and was also a Pro Bowler in 2021. He was slated to operate as Cleveland’s primary return specialist this season. The 5-foot-6 speedster just recently went viral for an incredible photo he took with one of his teammates.