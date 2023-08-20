6-foot-8 Browns rookie combines for incredible photo with 5-foot-6 teammate

The Cleveland Browns have a real Muggsy Bogues and Manute Bol thing going on this season.

Browns teammates Dawand Jones and Jakeem Grant combined this week for an early candidate for photo of the year. Abby Mueller of Browns Digest shared a picture of the two players standing next to each other at training camp. With Jones listed at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds and Grant listed at 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, the results were … about what you might expect.

Take a look.

Jakeem Grant next to Dawand Jones is something pic.twitter.com/9KPa2GUBJF — Abby Mueller (@abby_mueller_) August 20, 2023

Jones is a rookie offensive lineman who was an All-American at Ohio State and went to the Browns in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He has been impressive in the preseason and could get regular reps at both left and right tackle for Cleveland. Grant is a veteran wide receiver and return specialist who has made two career All-Pro teams and is about to enter his second season with the Browns.

While the two players have radically different skillsets and body types, both will provide important contributions to Cleveland’s success this season. But there may be something in the water in Ohio specifically as we recently saw a similar photo involving a different pro athlete in the state.