Browns player accuses Jauan Jennings of classless move

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris accused San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings of a classless move during Sunday’s game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Oh.

Harris and the Browns claimed Jennings exchanged words with Browns players while defensive tackle Maliek Collins was down injured in the third quarter. Collins was eventually carted off the field.

After the game, Harris labeled Jennings a “ho,” and indicated that Jennings made things personal.

“He said some things that you should not say to another man ever,” Harris said. “I don’t respect him because (he) said that and run behind your O-line. That’s some real soft s–t and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet.”

When Maliek Collins went down with injury, there were words exchanged between 49ers WR Jauan Jennings and some guys on the #Browns defense.



Apparently Jennings took things to personal level. The Browns didn't appreciate it by any means as Shelby Harris made clear after the game. pic.twitter.com/NWL27XUypU — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 30, 2025

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett concurred, claiming Jennings was “demeaning and disparaging” toward some Cleveland players.

Browns DE Myles Garrett elaborated on what happened with Jauan Jennings after Maliek Collins went down with an injury.



"He had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players … some guys roll like that, I don't feel like that belongs in the game." pic.twitter.com/kbvPzq8ivX — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) November 30, 2025

As Harris alluded to, Jennings was punched in the nuts following last Monday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Some of the Browns clearly feel that Jennings must have had it coming.

The 49ers had the last laugh, winning 26-8. Jennings caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.