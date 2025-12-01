Larry Brown Sports

Browns player accuses Jauan Jennings of classless move

Jauan Jennings looks on from the sideline
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris accused San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings of a classless move during Sunday’s game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Oh.

Harris and the Browns claimed Jennings exchanged words with Browns players while defensive tackle Maliek Collins was down injured in the third quarter. Collins was eventually carted off the field.

After the game, Harris labeled Jennings a “ho,” and indicated that Jennings made things personal.

“He said some things that you should not say to another man ever,” Harris said. “I don’t respect him because (he) said that and run behind your O-line. That’s some real soft s–t and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet.”

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett concurred, claiming Jennings was “demeaning and disparaging” toward some Cleveland players.

As Harris alluded to, Jennings was punched in the nuts following last Monday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Some of the Browns clearly feel that Jennings must have had it coming.

The 49ers had the last laugh, winning 26-8. Jennings caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

