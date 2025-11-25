Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Tre’Von Moehrig punched Jauan Jennings in nuts prior to fight

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jauan Jennings hit in nuts

A fight broke out after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 20-9 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., for their Week 12 game on Monday night. Though Jauan Jennings initially appeared to be the instigator, we later learned that he was retaliating for a dirty move from Tre’Von Moehrig.

Moehrig had punched Jennings in the nuts on the 49ers’ final possession of the game.

After seeing that, it’s no surpise that Jennings was livid with Moehrig. Jennings waited until after the game and confronted Moehrig. He slapped the Panthers safety in the facemask, and the two had to be separated.

Kyle Shanahan understood Jennings’ behavior and said he was “proud” of his wide receiver for not reacting immediately, while the game was still unfolding.

Jennings finished with 5 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in his team’s win. San Francisco is now 8-4, while Carolina is 6-6.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App