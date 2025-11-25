Tre’Von Moehrig punched Jauan Jennings in nuts prior to fight

A fight broke out after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 20-9 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., for their Week 12 game on Monday night. Though Jauan Jennings initially appeared to be the instigator, we later learned that he was retaliating for a dirty move from Tre’Von Moehrig.

Moehrig had punched Jennings in the nuts on the 49ers’ final possession of the game.

Tre'von Moehrig punched Jauan Jennings directly in the 🥜🥜 pic.twitter.com/iY5iBDOyO3 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 25, 2025

After seeing that, it’s no surpise that Jennings was livid with Moehrig. Jennings waited until after the game and confronted Moehrig. He slapped the Panthers safety in the facemask, and the two had to be separated.

Jennings punches Moehrig at the end of the Niners / Panthers game pic.twitter.com/XwS4G6mrYr — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) November 25, 2025

Kyle Shanahan understood Jennings’ behavior and said he was “proud” of his wide receiver for not reacting immediately, while the game was still unfolding.

Jennings finished with 5 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in his team’s win. San Francisco is now 8-4, while Carolina is 6-6.