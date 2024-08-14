Browns give defensive standout 3-year contract extension

The Cleveland Browns have rewarded one of their defensive standouts with a contract extension.

Reports on Wednesday said the Browns had given a 3-year contract extension to linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The extension contains $25 million in guaranteed money and can be worth up to $39 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Browns have agreed to terms with standout, do-it-all LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who cashes in after a Pro Bowl season. He gets a 3-year deal worth up to $39M with $25M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by CAA that gets the 24-year old back to the table quickly. pic.twitter.com/O5fTz8fDNv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah was a second-round pick by the Browns out of Notre Dame. He is entering the final season of his 4-year rookie deal, and will now have a 3-year extension that runs through 2027.

The 24-year-old had outplayed his rookie deal, which was for $6.4 million in total money. Owusu-Koramoah had 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 20 tackles for a loss in 16 games last season. He was honored with his first Pro Bowl nod.

In three NFL seasons, Owusu-Koramoah has recorded 247 tackles.