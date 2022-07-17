AFC team not planning to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The Cleveland Browns have been viewed as a potential suitor for Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson winds up being suspended, but it sounds like they have a different contingency plan in mind.

Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote this week that the Browns will sign a quarterback to back up Jacoby Brissett if Watson is suspended for a lengthy period of time. Cabot said the Browns are hoping for a resolution prior to the start of training camp on July 27, but they already view Brissett as their potential “interim starter.”

That would seemingly take the Browns out of the running for Garoppolo. The only way they would trade for the San Francisco 49ers veteran would be to make him their starter while Watson is out. Garoppolo may not be open to that arrangement, anyway, especially if Watson is suspended for less than a full season.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic recently mentioned Cleveland as a logical landing spot for Garoppolo. He cited the Browns’ salary cap space and the offense they run, which is one that Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan helped implement. Barrows says two other teams that have been linked to Garoppolo — the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans — seem like “long-shot trade destinations.”

So where does that leave Jimmy G? Tony Romo recently offered a prediction for when Garoppolo might be traded. If the 49ers are truly committed to Trey Lance, both they and Garoppolo may have to be patient.