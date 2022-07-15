Tony Romo offers prediction on Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo at some point this offseason, and Tony Romo thinks they would be wise to continue with their patient approach.

Garoppolo has been working his way back from shoulder surgery. Niners general manager John Lynch says that has impacted the market for the veteran quarterback. During a Wednesday appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Zach Gelb Show,” Romo predicted that the trade market for Garoppolo will heat up when teams start dealing with injuries.

“I don’t have a thought [on where Garoppolo lands]. The biggest thing is, he’s got to get healthy with his shoulder,” Romo said. “But, when he gets healthy, you’ll see teams coming in. Right now, I think the Niners are staying pat. Because as soon as a quarterback gets injured in camp or in preseason, something usually happens where someone gets banged up, a bit. You’ll see that’ll be when the value will go up, and the 49ers will get more value than they’re getting right now.”

Romo, who is an Eastern Illinois product like Garoppolo, did not offer much insight on where he thinks Jimmy G. could land. A recent report claimed the Seattle Seahawks are interested, but Romo thinks they would have to pay a higher price than other teams.

“You know this person knows your team, inside and out, and don’t necessarily want someone else in the division to have that kind of information or talent,” he added. “If they view him as a really talented guy but think Trey (Lance) is a bit more talented, they probably won’t do that and trade him within the division. But if they view him not at that level, it’d be different.”

Garoppolo will still have to pass a physical when he’s cleared. With Baker Mayfield having gone to the Carolina Panthers, there aren’t many teams in need of a starting quarterback. There has been some talk of Garoppolo accepting a temporary backup role, but his camp quickly dismissed that.