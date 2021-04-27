Browns owner implies team wants to sign Baker Mayfield to long-term extension

Baker Mayfield is entering his fourth season as the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback. The team has already picked up his fifth-year option for 2022, ensuring the Browns will have his rights for another season. But it sounds like the Browns would like to have Mayfield even longer than that.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam spoke with reporters on Tuesday and suggested the team wants to sign Mayfield to a long-term contract extension.

“I think we were all pleased to see the growth in Baker last year as a player and as a leader,” Haslam said on a Zoom call, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think we all understand how important quarterback is in the NFL, so we were delighted to see that.

“Baker deserves the fifth-year option, and I think he and Andrew have both addressed the possibility of things after that, and we’ll leave that up to Andrew to decide when that happens. But we’re well pleased with where Baker is.”

Mayfield had a promising rookie season, then regressed in his second year during a disaster season for the Browns under Freddie Kitchens. Last season, Mayfield put together his best year yet, passing for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The Browns were in their first season under new coach Kevin Stefanski, went 11-5, and won a playoff game. Mayfield and the Browns’ trajectory seems to be going in the right direction.

A report last week said the Browns were in no hurry to get a deal done with Mayfield. But the report also said both sides seemed satisfied with how things were going. Haslam’s comments reflect that, as he confirmed the team is pleased with Mayfield.