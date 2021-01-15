Browns players teased Kevin Stefanski after his return from COVID

Kevin Stefanski returned to the Cleveland Browns’ facility on Thursday following a 10-day absence due to a positive test for COVID-19. Apparently his players teased him a bit.

Stefanski told reporters that players messed with him about his COVID symptoms, which included a loss of taste and smell. Quarterback Case Keenum said he hid something in Stefanski’s office and asked if the coach could smell it.

#Browns Stefanski said the players are already messing with him. Case Keenum said he hid something in his office and asked if he could smell it, but he can’t b/c he lost taste and smell — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2021

The good news is Stefanski is feeling well enough where he can joke about the matter. We know COVID hasn’t been such a laughing matter for one of the Browns’ players.

Cleveland managed its first playoff win since 1994 by beating Pittsburgh last weekend. They did it without Stefanski, but the win meant a lot to his replacement.