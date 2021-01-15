 Skip to main content
Browns players teased Kevin Stefanski after his return from COVID

January 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kevin Stefanski returned to the Cleveland Browns’ facility on Thursday following a 10-day absence due to a positive test for COVID-19. Apparently his players teased him a bit.

Stefanski told reporters that players messed with him about his COVID symptoms, which included a loss of taste and smell. Quarterback Case Keenum said he hid something in Stefanski’s office and asked if the coach could smell it.

The good news is Stefanski is feeling well enough where he can joke about the matter. We know COVID hasn’t been such a laughing matter for one of the Browns’ players.

Cleveland managed its first playoff win since 1994 by beating Pittsburgh last weekend. They did it without Stefanski, but the win meant a lot to his replacement.

