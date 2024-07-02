Ex-Browns Pro Bowler suspended 6 games for PED violation

A former Pro Bowl defender has gotten himself into some trouble with the league.

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson has been suspended for six games, the NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Tuesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gipson has drawn the ban due to a violation of the league’s performance enhancing substance policy.

Gipson, 33, began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and went on to make a Pro Bowl team with them in 2014. He has been on four NFL teams since then, most recently spending the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2023, Gipson started in 16 total games for the 49ers, recording 60 combined tackles, three passes defended, and an interception. Gipson also forced a crucial Jahmyr Gibbs fumble in the second half of the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

That said, Gipson has gone unsigned to this point of the NFL offseason, and any team interested in adding him will now have to wait out the six-game ban as well. After also falling victim to an NFL rule a few seasons ago, Gipson is now being suspended under the league’s PED policy.