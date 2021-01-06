Browns WR Rashard Higgins joked about his drag racing ticket in deleted tweets

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins joked about his ticket for drag racing on Tuesday in some tweets that he later deleted.

Higgins and teammate Jedrick Willis Jr. were cited for drag racing on Tuesday morning in Westlake, Ohio, which is about 10 miles from the Browns’ practice facility. The team had the day off from practice.

Both players were pulled over around 9:30 a.m. ET and cited for drag racing. They were each written $124 tickets.

Higgins made fun of the situation with two deleted tweets.

One said “foot slipped srry [sic].”

The other said “Was Tryna [sic] get away from Covid.”

Official apology from #Browns WR Rashard Higgins: “I’d like to apologize for drag racing in Westlake as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos that will be a home run. And so that will make it a 4-0 ballgame.” pic.twitter.com/AVbozPWc1I — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY_dave) January 6, 2021

You can understand why he might have thought it was a good idea to delete those tweets.

Higgins was among several Browns receivers who had to miss the team’s Week 16 game due to COVID-19 rules. The team got further slammed by positive tests for the virus on Tuesday.

Higgins has 37 catches for 599 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0