Kevin Stefanski likely to miss Browns playoff game due to COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, and they may be without their head coach for their first playoff game in nearly two decades.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that head coach Kevin Stefanski, two assistant coaches and two players have tested positive for COVID-19. That almost certainly means Stefanski will not be available for Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as interim head coach in Stefanski’s absence.

Here is the full statement:

We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19. Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

Cleveland’s playoff game on Sunday will be the first for the franchise since 2012. They have overcome losing almost their entire receiving corps for a game, and they’ll now be shorthanded in another significant way. The only silver lining is they still have several days to prepare for it.