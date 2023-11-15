Browns likely regret 1 trade they made before season

If the Cleveland Browns had a crystal ball, there is one trade they probably would not have made just weeks before the start of the 2023 regular season.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. That leaves either PJ Walker or rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, assuming they do not bring in a veteran. That job could have belonged to arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL, but the Browns traded him in August.

Joshua Dobbs was on Cleveland’s roster prior to Week 1. It initially looked like he would be the primary backup behind Watson, but the Browns surprised many people when they traded Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals for a swap of late-round draft picks. You have to wonder if they now regret making that move.

Dobbs has been one of the best stories of the season thus far. He started eight games for the Cardinals and played fairly well given the circumstances. Then just before the trade deadline, Arizona traded him to the Minnesota Vikings, who had just lost Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles. Dobbs has been beyond steady while leading the Vikings to back-to-back wins.

In Week 9, Dobbs was called upon after Minnesota starting quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a concussion. Dobbs had only been with the Vikings for a few days and had not even taken a practice rep with his new teammates. He still managed to go 20/30 for 158 yards and 3 total touchdowns while leading his new team to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Dobbs then started for Minnesota on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He threw for 268 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 44 yards and a score in the Vikings’ 27-19 victory.

The Browns improved to 6-3 with their comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They are very much in the playoff hunt, but there are now major questions surrounding the team with Watson out for the season. Dobbs probably could have answered a lot of those.