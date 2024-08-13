Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. arrested over alleged domestic dispute

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. was arrested on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson in Avon, Ohio, confirmed to Zac Jackson and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that Hall was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute that took place on Monday night. The alleged incident involved Hall and the mother of Hall’s child.

Hall left the residence where the alleged dispute took place before police arrived, according to The Athletic. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The Browns said in a statement on Tuesday that they are aware of the situation and in the process of gathering more information.

Hall was selected by the Browns in the second round (No. 54 overall) of this year’s draft. The former Ohio State star grew up in the Cleveland area.

Hall had 43 total tackles, 6 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss as a starter over the past two seasons at Ohio State.