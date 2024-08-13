 Skip to main content
Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. arrested over alleged domestic dispute

August 13, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Hall at a press conference

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Mike Hall (DL09) talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. was arrested on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson in Avon, Ohio, confirmed to Zac Jackson and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that Hall was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute that took place on Monday night. The alleged incident involved Hall and the mother of Hall’s child.

Hall left the residence where the alleged dispute took place before police arrived, according to The Athletic. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The Browns said in a statement on Tuesday that they are aware of the situation and in the process of gathering more information.

Hall was selected by the Browns in the second round (No. 54 overall) of this year’s draft. The former Ohio State star grew up in the Cleveland area.

Hall had 43 total tackles, 6 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss as a starter over the past two seasons at Ohio State.

Cleveland Browns
