Browns pulled off wild statistical anomaly in win over Texans

The Cleveland Browns wasted no time getting weird with it in Deshaun Watson’s first start under center.

The Browns defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday by the final of 27-14. Based on that score, you would assume that Cleveland’s offense was able to hum along pretty nicely with Watson running the show. Not so however, as the Browns put up their 27 points … on ZERO offensive touchdowns.

Kicker Cade York was responsible for nine points (two field goals and three extra points) while the Browns defense scored two touchdowns (on a fumble return and an interception return). Punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones also added a touchdown on special teams in the second quarter.

Cleveland’s remarkable 27 points without an offensive touchdown were the most by any NFL team since 2010. Furthermore, the Browns’ feat has only been pulled off three other times in the last nine decades roughly.

Watson, who was making his first appearance for Cleveland after serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct, was largely unspectacular, going 12-for-22 for 131 yards and an interception. Browns running back duo Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt did combine for 136 yards on the ground but were held out of the end zone as well.

It helps that Cleveland played an extremely lousy Texans team with just one win on the year and that was missing multiple offensive weapons, including top wide receiver Brandin Cooks. But the Browns will take it considering how rocky this season has otherwise been for them.