Bruce Arians reveals how Antonio Brown relationship has changed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians famously resisted bringing Antonio Brown to the team in 2020. When he finally did, he essentially warned the wide receiver that one mistake would end Brown’s tenure with the team.

Over a year later, things have clearly changed. Arians admitted as much on Wednesday, telling “Tiki & Tierney” on CBS Sports Radio that he had developed a soft spot for Brown and is pleased to have him back after his suspension for using a fake vaccination card.

“I wasn’t very proud of what he did this time, but I’ve got a spot in my heart for him now,” Arians said, via Joe Bucs Fan.

Arians also admitted that Brown still has work to do as a person, but insisted that the wide receiver is trying.

“I think he’s working at it. He’s still got a ways to go. He’s working hard at it,” Arians said.

This still counts as a pretty big shift of opinion from Arians. The coach was reluctant about bringing Brown in during the 2020 season, but it seemed he was won over quickly. Of course, Arians might have also hinted at the biggest reason Brown is still in the fold despite his suspension.