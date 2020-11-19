Bruce Arians talks up ‘model citizen’ Antonio Brown

Bruce Arians defended Antonio Brown on Wednesday at a time when the receiver is receiving negative attention.

News emerged on Monday that Brown was involved in an incident at the security hut for the gated community where he lives.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said that they were aware of the incident prior to signing the receiver. The NFL reportedly did not know about it.

Arians was a guest on SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday and was asked whether the incident has given the team concern about Brown.

“Really none,” Arians said. “We knew of the incident. He’s been a model citizen. If and when he’s not, we’ll move on. He knows that, and our team knows that. I don’t really think we’re going to have any problems. We haven’t had any so far, and I wouldn’t anticipate any.”

That is very similar to what the Bucs said in their statement after Browns’ incident was reported on Monday. Brown has played in two games for the Bucs and has 10 catches for 100 yards. He is living with Tom Brady, which may help keep his behavior in check.