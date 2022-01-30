Bruce Arians reportedly gives coaching staff permission to take jobs elsewhere

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers supposedly have not been directly informed of Tom Brady’s plans to retire, but head coach Bruce Arians seems to be operating as if he expects his quarterback to call it a career.

Arians has given his coaching staff permission to seek jobs with other teams, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports. Coaches almost always encourage their assistants to pursue promotions elsewhere, but Arians told his staff they have his blessing if they want to explore lateral moves as well.

“Everything is up in the air in Tampa Bay,” a source told Wilson. “What kind of team are they going to have without Tom Brady and so many free agents? It’s looking like a rebuild, and guys are making contingency plans.”

Arians is 69. Assuming Brady does retire, it is fair to wonder if the head coach plans to remain with the Bucs. His future is also in question, especially if he’s encouraging his assistant coaches to pursue jobs with other teams.

The Buccaneers were supposedly not aware of Brady’s plans when the ESPN report surfaced on Saturday that the 44-year-old is retiring. Brady’s camp has insisted Brady has not made a decision, and even his father pushed back at the report.

Unless Brady changes his mind out of spite, an official announcement should be coming in the near future. There may be one specific reason he needs to wait before confirming his retirement.

