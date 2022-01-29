Bucs were not aware of Tom Brady’s retirement plan before report

Was Tom Brady’s NFL team left in the dark when a report about the quarterback’s retirement plans was published? That’s how it seems.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday that Brady decided to retire. However, nothing official had been announced, and Bucs reporter Rick Stroud talked with Bruce Arians, who said Brady’s agent hadn’t even informed the team of his plans.

Pump the brakes for a bit.

Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Bruce Arians told me. “Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.” https://t.co/1pb7AC4U45 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

Stroud’s tweet even includes a quote from Brady’s agent saying the quarterback hadn’t made up his mind.

In the end, Tom Brady or his associates let @AdamSchefter and @JeffDarlington know he was retiring, had it confirmed I guess on @TB12sports website but didn’t tell the Bucs. https://t.co/x8M3zdePyi — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

Over an hour after the report was published, Arians still said the team hadn’t been told anything.

It's been an hour since ESPN reported Tom Brady's retirement. NFL accounts, Brady brand accounts have acknowledged it, but the team has said nothing, and just checking moments ago, Bruce Arians hasn't been told he's retiring. Doesn't add up right now. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, TB12, which is Brady’s health and fitness company, made an official “thank you” announcement.

7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/GcJDqTt9fj — TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 29, 2022

The Bucs not having heard from Tom about his retirement led some to wonder whether ESPN’s report was untrue. But the tweet from TB12 coupled with some of the other goodbyes led people to believe Brady was indeed walking away.

