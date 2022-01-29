 Skip to main content
Bucs were not aware of Tom Brady’s retirement plan before report

January 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

Was Tom Brady’s NFL team left in the dark when a report about the quarterback’s retirement plans was published? That’s how it seems.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday that Brady decided to retire. However, nothing official had been announced, and Bucs reporter Rick Stroud talked with Bruce Arians, who said Brady’s agent hadn’t even informed the team of his plans.

Stroud’s tweet even includes a quote from Brady’s agent saying the quarterback hadn’t made up his mind.

Over an hour after the report was published, Arians still said the team hadn’t been told anything.

Meanwhile, TB12, which is Brady’s health and fitness company, made an official “thank you” announcement.

The Bucs not having heard from Tom about his retirement led some to wonder whether ESPN’s report was untrue. But the tweet from TB12 coupled with some of the other goodbyes led people to believe Brady was indeed walking away.

