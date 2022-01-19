Bruce Arians fined by NFL for smacking Bucs player in helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians drew some attention on Sunday for swatting one of his own players in the helmet, and the NFL has made it clear that they did not approve of the way the act.

Arians has been fined $50,000, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Arians walked onto the field and smacked safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during the second half of Tampa Bay’s 31-15 win. The coach confirmed after the game that he was trying to prevent Adams from picking up a penalty for pulling players off the pile after the whistle. You can see the video here.

Some people were bothered by Arians’ actions and found them to be poorly timed considering the circumstances surrounding Antonio Brown’s recent departure from the Bucs.

Adams did not pick up a penalty, and the Bucs went on to advance to the Divisional Round. Arians’ wallet, however, is now a bit lighter.