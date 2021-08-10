Bruce Arians has funny reaction to Tom Brady getting booed at Hall of Fame

Peyton Manning appreciated the fact that Tom Brady flew to Ohio to support his former rival at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Sunday night. The same cannot be said for Manning’s fans, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t blame them.

When Manning mentioned his “good friend” Brady during his speech, a chorus of boos erupted in Canton. Brady, of course, took the booing in stride.

Peyton Manning talks about Tom Brady during HOF speech. The audience then had the audacity to boo Tom Brady! pic.twitter.com/06SRiSINhT — GOAT (@7RingsTommy) August 9, 2021

Arians was asked on Monday about his quarterback being booed. He said he wasn’t surprised at all.

Bruce Arians chuckled when asked about Tom Brady getting booed his first time in Canton: "Look at who was there: Denver, Indianapolis, Steelers — hell yeah he got booed (laughs)." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 9, 2021

There were times when Manning got the best of Brady in the postseason, but Brady did most of the winning. That’s why Manning’s fans tend to not be fond of Brady, and vice versa.

Manning cracked some great jokes during his Hall of Fame speech about Brady and other players. It was all in good fun, and so were the boos.

