Bruce Arians has great response to question about Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have a good relationship with Tom Brady, which is why there has been some speculation that the star wide receiver might be a fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Bruce Arians says that is not going to happen, and he has a pretty humorous reason why.

Arians was asked on Wednesday if the Bucs have interest in signing Beckham, who became a free agent after he cleared waivers on Tuesday. The coach said they are not because they already have “too many letters” with their receiving corps.

Coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs are not in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. pic.twitter.com/6lf2veYYaC — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 10, 2021

“Too many letters. I’ve already got A.B. I don’t need OBJ,” Arians joked.

Arians was obviously being funny, but it’s interesting that the idea of signing Beckham immediately made him think of Brown. That probably isn’t a coincidence, as Brown and Beckham are both viewed as having difficult personalities to manage. Brown has had far more off-field issues than Beckham, but there’s an element of risk that comes with signing either player. Arians probably doesn’t want two receivers with so-called “baggage.”

Beckham is reportedly focusing on three teams now that he is a free agent, and the Bucs aren’t one of them. That’s likely because they aren’t interested.