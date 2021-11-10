Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed decision to 3 teams

Odell Beckham Jr. officially cleared waivers on Tuesday, meaning he is a free agent and can sign with any team. The star wide receiver is expected to make a decision in the near future, and he is said to be focusing on only a few teams.

Beckham has his sights set on the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. It’s unclear if those are merely the three teams Beckham would want to join or if all three teams are willing to sign him.

There have been numerous reports about Beckham’s preferences. This isn’t the first time we have heard that the Packers are one of his top choices.

Beckham wants to play for a contender. That doesn’t mean all contending teams are interested in signing him. While he is incredibly talented, OBJ has a reputation for being a tough personality to manage. He has also suffered numerous injuries in recent years and was not all that productive during his time with the Cleveland Browns.

We’ve already heard some troubling talk about Beckham potentially creating issues for his next team, so that is something that will likely be taken into consideration.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports