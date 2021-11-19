Bruce Arians responds to Antonio Brown vaccine card allegations

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is dealing with an unwanted distraction amid allegations that wide receiver Antonio Brown is using a fake vaccine card. On Friday, Arians did his best to block out that distraction.

Arians was asked about the allegation on Friday and said he had no reason to believe Brown has been using a fake vaccine card, as Brown’s former chef alleged. Arians said the Buccaneers had done their due diligence, called it a non-story, and said it had nothing to do with the team’s preparations for the New York Giants.

I asked Bruce Arians if he had any reason to believe Antonio Brown produced a fake vaccine card. “None whatsoever. We did our due diligence. The league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don’t think it’s a story and it has nothing to do with the Giants game.” pic.twitter.com/qqgY1C0uEd — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 19, 2021

There is not much else Arians can say or do at this point. This will largely be happening over his head. The best he can do is try to ignore it and move on, especially since his team has lost two in a row.

Brown’s attorney has not only denied the allegations, but made a pretty bold rebuttal. Despite that, this story has apparently been floating around the NFL rumor mill for some time.