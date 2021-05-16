Kyle Trask was ‘fantastic’ in first day of minicamp, Bruce Arians says

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving Kyle Trask the chance to develop behind Tom Brady, and he appears to be winning over coach Bruce Arians already.

Arians had high praise for Trask after the team’s first day of minicamp on Saturday, and the coach was particularly impressed with the rookie quarterback’s ability to grasp the offense quickly.

“I think he’s great,” Arians said of Trask. “I thought he was fantastic. He’s got three guys coaching the s–t out of him on every play, so they need to calm down and let him go. I’m really pleased with where he’s at right now.”

Trask was a bit of a surprise choice when selected in the second round, but with Brady on board, he seems to be in a great spot. He’s made a solid first impression on Arians, and if he keeps getting better, the talk of him eventually succeeding Brady will only get louder.