Buccaneers consulted with Tom Brady before selecting QB Kyle Trask

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not taking any risks when it comes to the happiness of their franchise quarterback.

The Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the draft, providing Tom Brady with a possible successor. According to coach Bruce Arians, the move was made with Brady’s support and blessing, and the quarterback had advance knowledge that Trask would be the selection.

Bruce Arians says Tom Brady's been kept in the loop on the drafting of a QB for weeks. He knew Trask was the pick. And BA's connected with Brady today, and the QB is fired up about the drafting of Jaelon Darden. @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 1, 2021

Brady is 43, so it’s understandable that the Buccaneers would want to be prepared for the future. That said, it’s pretty clear that the Buccaneers at least took note of some of the mistakes the Green Bay Packers made and were very careful to avoid repeating them. Never do anything to make your franchise quarterback unhappy — and if you’re going to do something that might do it, at least warn them first.

Trask now gets the experience of watching and learning from Brady, who appears to be on board with the arrangement. It’s hard to imagine a better education than that.