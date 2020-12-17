Bruce Arians does not understand the Tom Brady criticism

The guy who has spent parts of the season criticizing Tom Brady does not understand why there is criticism of Tom Brady.

Bruce Arians spoke with the media on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was asked about Brady’s slow start to the team’s 26-14 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Arians said the slow start doesn’t matter if Brady’s going to put up 17 points to end the first half. Arians then said Brady doesn’t get enough credit for what he is doing this season.

Arians got a tad salty when the subject of national criticism of Tom Brady arose: "I don't know why anybody's criticizing Tom. … If we finish the half with 17 points, I don't give a (expletive) how we start. He don't get enough credit for what he's doing." — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) December 16, 2020

Brady has passed for 30 touchdowns and 3,496 yards in 13 games this season for the 8-5 Bucs. He’s on pace for his most touchdown passes since 2015 (36).

Brady has done fine this season, but what’s interesting is that Arians has now complimented Brady for the second straight week. Recall that Arians repeatedly criticized Brady previously this season.

Maybe Arians is trying a new approach with his quarterback.