Bruce Arians talks up Tom Brady after repeated criticism

Based on Bruce Arians’ repeated criticisms of Tom Brady this season, one might believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach might not have enjoyed working with his veteran quarterback that much. Arians made clear on Wednesday that’s not the case.

Following the Buccaneers’ bye week, Arians went out of his way to heap praise on Brady, singling out his work ethic, experience, and leadership.

“It’s been fantastic,” Arians said of working with Brady, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “From day one, getting him here [and] watching him prepare and help young players get better. He’s a joy to coach and he’s a fantastic competitor. I love that about him. He’s been there and done it and he’s helped so many of our guys who haven’t [been there] believe that they can. That’s a huge part of it and I couldn’t ask any more out of him.”

Arians even passed up the chance to single out Brady for some of the offense’s issues in 2020, instead blaming the team’s inability to create manageable third downs.

The Buccaneers coach’s consistent criticism of Brady has been an ongoing subplot to the season. Arians has offered up this defense for his remarks, but that, combined with the lack of results, has started to lead to some questioning Arians. It’s entirely possible that the bye week allowed the team to correct some things, but that remains to be seen.

