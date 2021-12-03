Bruce Arians has interesting quote about fake vaccine cards around NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians thinks the three members of his team caught using fake vaccine cards might not be the only offenders in the NFL.

Arians spoke at length about the circumstances that led to three Buccaneers, most notably wide receiver Antonio Brown, receiving three-game suspensions for misrepresenting their status as vaccinated players. Arians suggested that the league should scrutinize other teams, and hinted at some suspicion that Brown may not have been the only player that fooled the NFL with a forged card.

“I just hope that they don’t stop looking,” Arians said Friday, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Arians was also asked if his statement suggested that there may be other players around the league that had done the same as Brown. The coach’s response was a simple one: “Maybe.”

Some of Arians’ quotes from when the Brown story first surfaced did not age well. The Buccaneers doing their due diligence was not enough to catch Brown and his two teammates. With that in mind, it’s sensible that he’d want the NFL to take a second look to ensure that they did not miss anything themselves.