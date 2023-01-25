Report reveals Bruce Arians’ reaction to Buccaneers staff changes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made significant staff changes after their disappointing 8-9 campaign last season, but those changes apparently made a significant impression on their former coach.

Bruce Arians was not happy that the Buccaneers let go of several of his former assistants. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times told WDAE that the firings did not sit well with Arians, and might even impact his willingness to be around the organization in 2023.

“Not happy. Very unhappy. Extremely unhappy,” Stroud said of Arians, via Joe Bucs Fan. “Having had some interaction with him about it … he’s disappointed. You know, he’s disappointed. I guess that’s the biggest thing. You know, he wanted Todd to have this opportunity. He wanted to keep this staff together. He wanted these [coaching] families to be together; many of them have another year on their contracts. Many of them thought they would be here as long as Todd [Bowles] is the head coach, were told as much, and that’s not the case. And so he’s hurt by it. I don’t know if you’re going to see him around much next year.”

Arians has a right to feel how he wants about the changes coach Todd Bowles made, but the bottom line is that this was no longer his call the moment he stepped away from the sideline. Changes were inevitable when the Buccaneers finished below .500, and those changes turned out to be extensive.

Arians was a regular fixture around the team in 2022, even popping up on the sideline during games. Perhaps that will not be the case next year.