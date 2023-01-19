Buccaneers make major change to coaching staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered an offseason of uncertainty, and they have kicked it off by making a major change to their coaching staff.

Byron Leftwich has been fired as offensive coordinator of the Bucs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The team is expected to fire as many as five offensive assistants and two defensive assistants.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has been given the green light to assemble his own coaching staff, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is one name to watch as a potential replacement for Leftwich.

Tampa Bay scored just 18.4 points per game this season, which ranked 25th in the NFL. The Buccaneers’ offense ranked in the top five of the league in most major categories in Lefwich’s first three seasons as OC. Tom Brady and company then struggled this year after former head Bruce Arians stepped down.

If Brady is legitimately undecided about his plans for 2023, it is safe to assume he did not vouch for Leftwich. The Bucs likely would have kept Leftwich around if it gave them a better chance of convincing Brady to return for another season.

Brady is set to become a free agent, but he has not ruled out retirement. The way he ended his final press conference of the season (video here) lead to some speculation.