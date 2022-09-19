Todd Bowles explains why Bruce Arians was on Buccaneers’ sideline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quite conspicuously had some extra help on the sideline during Sunday’s game in the form of former coach Bruce Arians.

Arians, who is officially a consultant for the Buccaneers after retiring as head coach during the offseason, was spotted agitating on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Both Arians and general manager Jason Licht could be seen at certain points during the game, though neither of them would be expected on the sideline as part of their current roles.

On Monday, coach Todd Bowles offered an explanation for their presence. Bowles claimed that the Saints had failed to provide an upstairs booth for team personnel, which left them only the sideline.

Interesting — Bowles said the reason Bruce Arians and Jason Licht were on the sidelines for Saints game on Sunday was that Saints didn't give the Bucs a booth upstairs for their personnel, so that left them on the sidelines. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 19, 2022

Whether this is true or not, it’s tough to believe the Buccaneers would just want Arians and Licht roaming the sidelines for fun. It is not as if either of them were there during Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL will not be pleased with this, especially since things got quite testy between the two teams. The Buccaneers’ response seems to be that they should take it up with the Saints instead.