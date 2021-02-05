Bruce Arians shares what sets Tom Brady, Peyton Manning apart

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, and Bruce Arians has had the pleasure of coaching both men. He has also worked with other top quarterbacks, like Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer.

So what sets Brady and Manning apart from other quarterbacks? The two have physical talent, but Arians thinks it’s something else that stands out.

Arians said on Wednesday that Brady and Manning distance themselves from the crowd when it comes to preparation.

Interesting quote from Bruce Arians, contrasting the preparation of QBs he’s coached like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady with Ben Roethlisberger pic.twitter.com/DqwiGZhqYf — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 3, 2021

Arians wasn’t trying to slight the other quarterbacks he’s worked with but share the difference. He complimented both Roethlisberger and Luck as part of his comments.

Both Brady and Manning have long been lauded for their preparation and knowledge. Arians recognized how well-prepared Brady was even before the season began. And Manning? This photo of Manning tells you all you need to know about his work ethic.

The great preparation both quarterbacks did helped propel them to the top of the game. And Brady is still going strong even at 43.