Bruce Arians says Tom Brady is ‘way ahead of the curve’ for 2020

Look out, NFL, because it sounds like Tom Brady is adapting nicely to his new surroundings and system.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians raved about Brady’s level of preparation on Tuesday, saying the quarterback is “way ahead of the curve” in preparing for the 2020 season.

“He’s way ahead of the curve,” Arians said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “He’s a very bright guy — the terminology was the big thing. As we now get together starting tomorrow, we’ll start to collaborate a little bit more. So yeah, I think he’s in a great spot right now as far as that goes.”

Arians admitted that Brady still has work to do, partially due to the lack of live reps he’s had with his teammates. That said, Brady has been taking steps to try to mitigate that issue as well. Given Brady’s reputation for preparation, you would expect him to know his playbook and personnel very well by the time the regular season gets underway.