Dan Orlovsky rips Bruce Arians for ‘wasting’ Tom Brady

Bruce Arians has criticized Tom Brady publicly on multiple occasions this season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach is the one who has come under fire in the media. Dan Orlovsky is the latest to take aim at Arians following the Bucs’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Orlvosky, a former NFL quarterback who now works as an analyst, ripped Arians during ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday. He said Arians’ refusal to incorporate more play-action is crushing Brady and the Bucs.

“The Buccaneers offensively are the walking definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. … The lack of play-action pass is something I’ve talked about for six weeks with this offense,” Orlovsky said. “Tom Brady, by every measure right now, is the second-ranked play-action passing quarterback in the NFL. It keeps him clean. It helps their offensive line (with) protection. It creates some of the chunk passes. They ran it five times yesterday.

“Right now Bruce Arians is wasting Tom Brady. He got served on a silver platter the greatest quarterback to ever play, and all you had to do was use him the right way. He’s completely failing Tom, and I’ve got fear that it’s gonna bury this football team.”

You can hear Orlovsky’s full remarks below:

"Right now Bruce Arians is wasting Tom Brady. He got served on a silver platter the greatest quarterback to ever play, and all you had to do was use him the right way." —@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/Puip7rvYDq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 30, 2020

It’s no secret that the 43-year-old Brady has some limitations at this point in his career. The offense he’s running in Tampa Bay is a lot different from the one he ran in recent years in New England, and many feel Arians has not shown enough of a willingness to adjust.

