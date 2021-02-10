 Skip to main content
Video: Tom Brady looked super drunk at Bucs’ Super Bowl parade

February 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like they had an awesome time at their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, and fans even got to see a side of Tom Brady that they probably have never seen before.

Brady showed up to the parade in an insane $2 million boat, which was a big shift for him from the way he used to have to bundle up for championship celebrations in New England. By the time he disembarked, the five-time Super Bowl MVP looked like the sun and victory cocktails had gotten the best of him.

Check it out:

The looped-up Brady then shared a hilarious moment with Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

We should have known something was up when Brady pulled this stunt with the Lombardi Trophy on the water.

Brady always says that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the next one, but the hangover from celebrating this one may last quite a while.

