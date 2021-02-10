Video: Tom Brady looked super drunk at Bucs’ Super Bowl parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like they had an awesome time at their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, and fans even got to see a side of Tom Brady that they probably have never seen before.

Brady showed up to the parade in an insane $2 million boat, which was a big shift for him from the way he used to have to bundle up for championship celebrations in New England. By the time he disembarked, the five-time Super Bowl MVP looked like the sun and victory cocktails had gotten the best of him.

Check it out:

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be… pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

The looped-up Brady then shared a hilarious moment with Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Brady and Antoine pic.twitter.com/1ayYEhvX2L — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) February 10, 2021

We should have known something was up when Brady pulled this stunt with the Lombardi Trophy on the water.

Brady always says that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the next one, but the hangover from celebrating this one may last quite a while.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up yet again! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.