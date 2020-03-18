Bruce Irvin to sign with Seahawks

Bruce Irvin is returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Seahawks have signed Irvin, the team’s 2012 first-round draft pick.

Irvin spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks, and he was a part of their Super Bowl victory. He remains a productive veteran who collected 8.5 sacks for the Carolina Panthers last year, and he has 52 over the course of his eight-year career.

Irvin left the Seahawks after 2015 and seemed to have some complaints about his role. Obviously, that was several years ago, and Irvin’s time in Oakland did not go quite as well as he would have hoped. The Seahawks think the 32-year-old still has something to offer, and the stats seem to show that he does.