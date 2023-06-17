Panthers star has great quote about Bryce Young’s locker room impact

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young certainly appears to have won over the veterans in the Carolina Panthers’ locker room.

Star defensive lineman Brian Burns had a great assessment of how Young has earned the respect of his new teammates during offseason team activities (OTAs). Burns, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, said Young has a humility about him, but a confidence as well.

“It’s hard not to like that kid,” Burns said, via David Newton of ESPN. “He’s put quite a stamp on the locker room. He walks around with this kind of — excuse my language — ‘humble but I know I’m the s—‘ type of swag. You know? He’s got it, but he’s humble with it.”

That kind of swag is precisely what the Panthers are likely looking for out of their quarterback.

As the first overall pick, Young is the favorite to start, and the Panthers believe they can contend quickly with him under center.

The former Alabama star has some doubters as he embarks on his first NFL camp. They do not appear to reside in the Carolina locker room, however.