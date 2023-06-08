Bryce Young takes major step at Panthers practice

The Carolina Panthers have yet to name Bryce Young their Week 1 starting quarterback, but the rookie took a big step in the right direction this week.

Young was under center when the Panthers’ first-team offense took the field at practice on Thursday. While he has gotten first-team reps, that marked the first time that Young was the first quarterback on the field with the offense. Veteran Andy Dalton had filled that role for Carolina through the first three weeks of organized team activities.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said the plan all along was for Young to begin operating as the team’s QB1 this week.

“It’s just the next step. There’s really nothing to say other than, ‘Hey, we just wanted to move him up this week.’ Felt like it’s been the right time,” Reich told reporters, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “He had a couple weeks to watch Andy. That was really good stuff. Andy’s continued to perform at a very high level. Bryce is doing well. Matt (Corral) is doing well. Just trying to get our team ready.”

Unless Young struggles in training camp, there is no reason to think he will be on the bench in Week 1. The Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick on him with the intention of having him start right away.

There has been one significant concern about Young since he established himself as a top NFL prospect. He should have every opportunity to put that to rest.