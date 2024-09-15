 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 15, 2024

Bryce Young sets unflattering NFL record with latest poor performance

September 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Bryce Young warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young set the wrong kind of record on Sunday.

Young and the Panthers were blown out 26-3 by the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Young completed 18 passes, but he could not get the ball down field. Those 18 completions only resulted in 84 yards, which is an NFL record.

No quarterback in NFL history has ever completed more passes without eclipsing the 100-yard mark.

Mike Glennon, Tua Tagovailoa, Sam Bradford and Jeff George all had 17 completions in a game without surpassing 100 yards. Young now stands alone with his 18 completions, according to StatMuse.

Young has now gone 31/56 for 245 yards, no touchdowns and 3 interceptions across two games. The former Alabama star had just just 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games last season.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales sent a clear message about Young’s status as a starter after last week’s blowout loss, but it is fair to wonder how long Carolina can stick with the former No. 1 overall pick if their offense continues to look completely anemic.

Article Tags

Bryce Young
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus