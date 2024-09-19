Could Bryce Young ask Panthers to trade him?

Bryce Young was benched by the Carolina Panthers, leaving his future with the team uncertain. While the Panthers keep saying they will keep him, there are some questions regarding how Young feels about the organization right now.

ESPN’s David Newton wrote Thursday that Young is “open to anything” regarding his future, be it remaining with Carolina throughout his rookie contract or trying to force a trade. Publicly, Young dismissed any questions about his long-term future with the team.

“I’m a day-by-day kind of person,” Young said. “I’ve talked about that consistently. Big picture stuff, that’s out of my hands. That’s organizational stuff, for the people upstairs. I’m super grateful to be part of the team, with our organization. I want to help in every way I can.”

Reports suggest that the Panthers are not interested in trading Young. Additionally, Young would not have a lot of leverage if he tried to force the issue. At this point, the best he can do is put his head down and try to win back his starting job.

Young was benched after Week 2, with the Panthers opting to start Andy Dalton instead going forward. The No. 1 pick in 2022 had yet to throw for a touchdown in 2024 and is just 2-16 as a starter since the beginning of 2023.