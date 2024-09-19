 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 19, 2024

Could Bryce Young ask Panthers to trade him?

September 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Bryce Young warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young was benched by the Carolina Panthers, leaving his future with the team uncertain. While the Panthers keep saying they will keep him, there are some questions regarding how Young feels about the organization right now.

ESPN’s David Newton wrote Thursday that Young is “open to anything” regarding his future, be it remaining with Carolina throughout his rookie contract or trying to force a trade. Publicly, Young dismissed any questions about his long-term future with the team.

“I’m a day-by-day kind of person,” Young said. “I’ve talked about that consistently. Big picture stuff, that’s out of my hands. That’s organizational stuff, for the people upstairs. I’m super grateful to be part of the team, with our organization. I want to help in every way I can.”

Reports suggest that the Panthers are not interested in trading Young. Additionally, Young would not have a lot of leverage if he tried to force the issue. At this point, the best he can do is put his head down and try to win back his starting job.

Young was benched after Week 2, with the Panthers opting to start Andy Dalton instead going forward. The No. 1 pick in 2022 had yet to throw for a touchdown in 2024 and is just 2-16 as a starter since the beginning of 2023.

Article Tags

Bryce YoungCarolina Panthers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus