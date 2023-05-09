 Skip to main content
Buccaneers sign former Super Bowl champion QB

May 9, 2023
by Darryn Albert
John Wolford with a headset on

Jan 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford (9) wears headphones during a media interview after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield will not be the only ex-Los Angeles Rams quarterback on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they have signed veteran signal-caller John Wolford. The 27-year-old will be joining Mayfield and Kyle Trask on Tampa Bay’s QB depth chart.

Wolford won a Super Bowl ring in the 2021 season as Matthew Stafford’s backup on the Rams. He then made three starts for the team last season when Stafford was hurt, going 38-for-62 with one touchdown and three interceptions. Wolford himself then got injured during Week 14, which paved the way for Mayfield to start for the Rams to close out the year.

While Wolford is far better suited as a second-stringer, he has shown the ability at times to make some good plays.

In the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, it remains to be seen who will start under center for Tampa Bay in 2023. A favorite may be emerging, but the addition of Wolford to the QB room will give the Bucs something else to think about.

