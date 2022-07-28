Bucs C Ryan Jensen feared to have ‘serious’ knee injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2022 season is not getting off to the best start.

Center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury at practice on Thursday and had to be carted off the field. NFL Media has since reported that Jensen is feared to have suffered a “serious” knee injury.

#Bucs C Pro Bowl C Ryan Jensen, who was carted off during practice, is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Tom Brady’s enforcer is still working through the tests and the hope is to know definitively in the next few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2022

That would be really bad news for Tampa Bay.

Jensen started all 17 games for the Bucs last season and made the Pro Bowl. Also recall that left guard Ali Marpet retired in February. The team replaced Alex Cappa with Alex Cappa at right guard. Plus, Rob Gronkowski retired, and he was an excellent blocking tight end.

Tampa Bay may be all set at the skill positions, but their interior line could be seeing significant changes. Robert Hainsey looks like he will be the next man up at center for hte Bucs.