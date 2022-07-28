 Skip to main content
Bucs C Ryan Jensen feared to have ‘serious’ knee injury

July 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ryan Jensen smiling

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2022 season is not getting off to the best start.

Center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury at practice on Thursday and had to be carted off the field. NFL Media has since reported that Jensen is feared to have suffered a “serious” knee injury.

That would be really bad news for Tampa Bay.

Jensen started all 17 games for the Bucs last season and made the Pro Bowl. Also recall that left guard Ali Marpet retired in February. The team replaced Alex Cappa with Alex Cappa at right guard. Plus, Rob Gronkowski retired, and he was an excellent blocking tight end.

Tampa Bay may be all set at the skill positions, but their interior line could be seeing significant changes. Robert Hainsey looks like he will be the next man up at center for hte Bucs.

