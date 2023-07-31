Bucs 1st-round pick carted away with calf injury at training camp

Tampa Bay’s first-round draft pick got off to a tough start at training camp.

Calijah Kancey, who was selected No. 19 overall by the Buccaneers in April’s draft, left practice Sunday on a cart after suffering a calf injury.

Video showed Kancey limping after attempting to do an agility drill. He was seen grabbing his right calf muscle.

Bucs first round pick Calijah Kancey was just carted off the field after going down during a drill early in Sunday’s practice. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/d3QKm2o5lC — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) July 30, 2023

Kancey was taken away on a cart.

Todd Bowles tells us Calijah Kancey has a calf strain and that they’ll get an MRI to see where they’re at. The first rounder left practice on a cart. #gobucs #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/bS26ty2fPz — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) July 30, 2023

Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Kancey has a strain, which is the same injury Joe Burrow suffered during the week.

Kancey had 31 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season at Pitt. He was named the ACC Defensive Football Player of the Year. Now the Bucs will be hoping he is a fast healer.