Bucs 1st-round pick carted away with calf injury at training camp

July 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
A look at a Bucs helmet

Aug 8, 2014; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet prior to the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay’s first-round draft pick got off to a tough start at training camp.

Calijah Kancey, who was selected No. 19 overall by the Buccaneers in April’s draft, left practice Sunday on a cart after suffering a calf injury.

Video showed Kancey limping after attempting to do an agility drill. He was seen grabbing his right calf muscle.

Kancey was taken away on a cart.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Kancey has a strain, which is the same injury Joe Burrow suffered during the week.

Kancey had 31 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season at Pitt. He was named the ACC Defensive Football Player of the Year. Now the Bucs will be hoping he is a fast healer.

