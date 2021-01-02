 Skip to main content
Bucs LB Devin White says in deleted tweet he feels good despite positive test

January 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Devin White

Devin White gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans an encouraging sign on Friday despite his positive test for COVID-19.

White was among three Bucs defensive players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. White reportedly tested positive for the virus, while Shaq Barrett is on there as a close contact.

White responded to frustrated fans by sending a tweet that he since deleted. In the tweet, White said he felt fine. He also defended himself to those blaming him for catching the virus.

The No. 5 overall pick in 2019, White has been a monster for the Bucs. He has 140 tackles, 9.0 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss this season.

Though White will not play in Week 17, he is hoping to return for the playoffs.

