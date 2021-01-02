Bucs LB Devin White says in deleted tweet he feels good despite positive test

Devin White gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans an encouraging sign on Friday despite his positive test for COVID-19.

White was among three Bucs defensive players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. White reportedly tested positive for the virus, while Shaq Barrett is on there as a close contact.

#Bucs LB Devin White tested positive for COVID-19, while teammate Shaq Barrett landed on the COVID list as a close contact, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Both are out for Sunday, but Barrett would be on track to return for the wild-card round if he keeps testing negative. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2021

White responded to frustrated fans by sending a tweet that he since deleted. In the tweet, White said he felt fine. He also defended himself to those blaming him for catching the virus.

This deleted tweet by Devin White indicates he knows he will miss Sunday’s game but believes he will return for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/XtVLVZNKLN — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 1, 2021

The No. 5 overall pick in 2019, White has been a monster for the Bucs. He has 140 tackles, 9.0 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss this season.

Though White will not play in Week 17, he is hoping to return for the playoffs.