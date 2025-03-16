Deshaun Watson announces big personal news

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson shared some big personal news on Sunday.

Watson and his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais announced on Instagram Sunday that they are engaged. Anais shared a series of engagement photos, including several where she showed off her new ring.

“Mrs. Watson Loading…,” Anais captioned the photos.

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Watson and Anais went public with their relationship back in 2019, and have been together since Watson’s Houston Texans days. Anais stood by Watson throughout the quarterback’s sexual misconduct scandal and subsequent NFL suspension, as well as his trade to the Cleveland Browns and subsequent struggles there. Watson even has her likeness tattooed on his back.

For Watson, this news will be a bright spot in a career that has largely gone off the rails. Since being traded to Cleveland in 2022, injuries and suspension have limited him to just 19 games, and his performance when healthy has been historically bad at times.

The most recent blow for Watson came two months ago, when he suffered his second Achilles tear in a three-month span. That injury could keep him out for the entirety of the 2025 season, and may spell the end of his career with the Browns.