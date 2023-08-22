Bucs officially name Week 1 starting QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially giving a former No. 1 overall pick a chance to revive his career.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles announced on Tuesday that Baker Mayfield will start in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. The team then shared a Mayfield hype video on social media.

It has been assumed for quite some time that Mayfield would start over Kyle Trask, but Bowles insisted he was holding an open QB competition. Trask had a good training camp and there were some reports that Mayfield struggled.

Mayfield never lived up to expectations after the Cleveland Browns drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers before last season for a conditional fourth-round draft pick, and that move did not pan out, either. Mayfield started six games in Carolina and had just 6 touchdowns compared to 6 interceptions. He lost his job to injury and poor performance before being waived and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield looked a lot better in his brief time with the Rams. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14 after leading L.A. to an incredible comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bucs are hoping that is the version of Mayfield they get as they look to replace Tom Brady.